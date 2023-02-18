Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,981.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

