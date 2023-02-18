Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,772.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,633 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

