Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,943.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 51,552 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 786.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

