Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,336.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,400,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,982 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,764.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,428,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,903.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 352,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,684,000 after acquiring an additional 334,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,037.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

