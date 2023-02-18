Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,037.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
