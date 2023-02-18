Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,893.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888,206 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.