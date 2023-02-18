Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $865,500.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $748,650.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.