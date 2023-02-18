Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 379,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.03 billion, a PE ratio of -362.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.