AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $3.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of AMC opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

