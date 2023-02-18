AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12,536.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 504,711 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 267,019 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMC. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

