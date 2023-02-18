American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $20.40 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $603.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

