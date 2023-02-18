Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

ADI opened at $192.71 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

