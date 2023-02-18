Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

