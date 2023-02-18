Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $225.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

Shares of ADI opened at $192.71 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.04. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

