Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.58 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 246,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

