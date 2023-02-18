Analysts Offer Predictions for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.65.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. Insiders purchased a total of 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870 over the last quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

