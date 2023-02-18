Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at €30.89

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.97 ($33.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday.

ADRNY opened at €31.82 ($34.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.69 and its 200-day moving average is €29.15. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 1-year high of €33.62 ($36.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

