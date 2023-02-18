Analyzing East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and East Resources Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.16 billion 0.98 $326.60 million $1.73 6.60 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A $15.84 million N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 17.55% 37.42% 6.99% East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares CI Financial and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI Financial and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.92, indicating a potential upside of 83.16%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI Financial beats East Resources Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

