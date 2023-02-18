Analyzing Investview (INVU) and Its Rivals

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Investview to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Investview and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Investview Competitors -4.35% -20.23% -2.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investview and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A -0.02 Investview Competitors $1.04 billion $75.63 million 1,130.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Investview’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Investview. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of Investview shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Investview and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Investview Competitors 739 3841 5967 102 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Investview’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Investview rivals beat Investview on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc. is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market. The company was founded by Ryan Smith, Chad Miller, Annette Raynor, and Mario Romano on January 30, 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

