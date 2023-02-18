Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $152.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

