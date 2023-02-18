Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

