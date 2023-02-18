Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 26.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after acquiring an additional 123,268 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.