Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $431,086 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

