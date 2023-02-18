Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $45.87 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.