Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 160.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,142 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,933 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 19.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 186,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 5.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $146.46 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,935 shares of company stock worth $5,137,374. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.