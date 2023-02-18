Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 680,016 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 429,900 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156,776 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 407,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 123,474 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AVAH shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.14.

AVAH opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

