Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,490,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 405,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after buying an additional 292,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 213,181 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

