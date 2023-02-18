Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

AXTA opened at $29.38 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

About Axalta Coating Systems



Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

