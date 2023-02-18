B. Riley Comments on Rogers Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rogers Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $148.98 on Thursday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rogers by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rogers by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 16,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.