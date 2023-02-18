B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,307,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,357,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 149,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

