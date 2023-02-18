B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

BTO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.36.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

