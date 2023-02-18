Banco Santander S.A. Sells 376,826 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 690,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 376,826 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 379,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.7% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,550 shares of company stock worth $6,597,144. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

