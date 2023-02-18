Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

