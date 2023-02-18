Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.30.

TSE ABX opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

