Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $351.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $351.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $278.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.39. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.