Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $15.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.39. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

