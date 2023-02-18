Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $315.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.54.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $278.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.