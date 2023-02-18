Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.54.

BIIB stock opened at $278.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.39. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

