Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

