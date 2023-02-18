BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BJ's Restaurants Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BJRI opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $787.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading

