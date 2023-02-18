B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Oliver Tant Purchases 5,000 Shares

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 486 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($29,497.45).

BME opened at GBX 486.60 ($5.91) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 441.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.12. The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.69 and a beta of 1.11. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 617.60 ($7.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 4.49%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 2,564.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.79) to GBX 415 ($5.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.77) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($5.03) to GBX 555 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 495.63 ($6.02).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

