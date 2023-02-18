BMO Capital Markets Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $215.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.04. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

