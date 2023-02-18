BMO Capital Markets Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $755.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $755.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

Equinix stock opened at $716.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $700.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.85.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Equinix by 342.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Equinix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

