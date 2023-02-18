BMO Capital Markets Increases Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $165.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $141.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Institutional Trading of Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

