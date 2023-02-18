Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.07.

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$64.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.38. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$69.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

