Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00

Feb 18th, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.07.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$64.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.38. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$69.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

