BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.2 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.