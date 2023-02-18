Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Ian Durant Purchases 3,075 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Ian Durant purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.83) per share, with a total value of £24,907.50 ($30,234.89).
Britvic Stock Up 0.3 %
Britvic stock opened at GBX 815 ($9.89) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 785.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 779.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 901 ($10.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,537.74.
Britvic Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a GBX 21.20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.
Britvic Company Profile
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.
