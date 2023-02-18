Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Price Target at C$67.88

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.43.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

QSR stock opened at C$90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.93. The stock has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

