Brokers Offer Predictions for Redfin Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.54) for the year. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Redfin Stock Down 6.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 22.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 58.0% during the second quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 750,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 318.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.