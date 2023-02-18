Brokers Set Expectations for Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Daré Bioscience in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DARE. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

